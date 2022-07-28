Ruling BJP in K’taka to take decisive action against attacks on Hindu activists

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his government will initiate a decisive action with regards to attacks on Hindu activists and BJP workers in the state.

“We are resolved to deal with the situation. Apart from regular investigations, special law will be formulated. Kerala High Court has made comments on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and other oganisations as terror outfits. The acts of these organisations validate this observation.

“We will completely destroy the organisations which are involved in killing innocent people. Apart from the available system, a full -fledged commando force, with capacity of intelligence and ammunition will be formed,” he announced.

Bommai stated that his government has taken the killing of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru very seriously. “Every party worker and civilian’s life is important. The nefarious organisations have committed enough sins and their time has come. In the coming days, it will not be our words, harsh action which is going to be initiated. I understand the feelings of youth. I can also relate to their outrage. The action will be taken as per their expectations,” he announced.

There is a big network in the country behind all these events. The forces want to disturb peace and want communal violence and clashes. They have done it in Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

During the tenure of Congress government in Karnataka, 22 BJP workers were killed across the state in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru districts. “It is unfortunate that the Congress government withdrew more than 200 cases on the organisation against which the complaints were lodged. These organisations got emboldened and involved in such acts,” CM Bommai stated without taking the name of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Asked as to why he is not urging for banning SDPI and PFI, CM Bommai stated that the procedure of getting opinion from all states of the country is on regarding the matter. The Chhattisgarh government imposed the ban only to be vacated in one month by the Supreme Court.

“When I was Home Minister, more than 15 people were sent to Tihar jail. I know what action needs to be taken. I have personally visited the violent prone DJ Halli-KJ Halli and Padarayanapura localities and taken action,” he maintained. “We are ready to take action as per evidence on anti-national, anti-peace elements,” he added.

According to the sources, the party is under fire from all corners, including its own members and Hindu activists who form core strength of the party, following the murder of Nettaru.

With the Assembly elections less than 10 months away, the ruling BJP can’t afford backlash from Hindu activists and hence is all set to send out a strong message to masses, they added.

Thirty-one-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettaru’s murder follows the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20. Besides, there have been attacks on other Hindu activists as well, party insiders said.