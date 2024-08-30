RSS meet to to discuss attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

The recent attack on Hindus in Bangladesh will be one of the key topics of discussion during three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), scheduled to be held in Palakkad from Saturday.

RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in Palakkad on Friday that the attack on Hindus and various other issues raised by the leaders of 32 RSS inspired organisations would be discussed in the meeting.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and six Joint General Secretaries Krishna Gopal, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Dutt Chakradar, Atul Limaye, and Alok Kumar will be among the top leadership attending the meeting.

Around 320 office-bearers of the RSS and other 32 affiliates will attend the meeting.