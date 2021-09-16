RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat coming on 3-day visit to Jammu

For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Jammu for 3-days during which he will address ‘Swayamsevaks’ through online mode on October 3. During his hectic schedule, the RSS chief is expected to address the ‘Prabudh Varg’ members.

Bhagwat had supported the abrogation of the special status of J&K.

It is learnt that the RSS chief will reach Jammu on 1 October. He will be addressing the ‘Swayamasevaks’ online through Zoom App at 10.30 am on 3 October in view of COVID guidelines.

Bhagwat is expected to have a hectic schedule during the three days visit to Jammu and is likely to meet many prominent personalities from different fields in various functions. The RSS chief is scheduled to have a separate meeting with senior RSS functionaries to discuss organizational affairs and further strengthening of the organization in Jammu and Kashmir.

Organisational sources said security concerns in the country as a whole and Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, are likely to figure during discussions the RSS chief will have in the wake of Afghanistan’s fall to Taliban and its impact on the Union Territory. There have been concerns among security agencies, both in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country, about takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the increasing nexus of China-Pakistan-Taliban.

“Some senior BJP leaders are also likely to call on Bhagwat and discuss with him the coordination between RSS and BJP.”

The RSS chief’s visit also assumes significance as the BJP has dropped hints that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir could be held shortly though the Delimitation Commission is scheduled to submit its report in March 2022.