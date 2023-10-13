RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on 3-day visit

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Local leaders of the RSS received him at the Jammu Airport.

After his arrival, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat straightway reached Keshav Bhawan at Ambhpalla.

During his three-day stay at Jammu, Dr. Bhagwat will discuss various issues with the top leadership of the J&K RSS during various meetings. On Saturday morning, he will address a meeting of RSS workers at Jammu to get first-hand information about the centenary celebrations of the formation of the RSS in the year 2025.

Swayamsevaks from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu will participate in Saturday’s meeting.

On Sunday, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will address a meeting of various oranizations of the Sangh Parivar. He will get feedback about various projects initiated by the RSS in the Union Territory in the fields of village development, service (Sewa), public awareness, health, ecology, water conservation, social equality, education, etc.

On October 15, he will address a gathering of Swayamsevaks at Kathua Stadium in which Swayamsevaks from Kathua, Samba, Basholi and Billawar will participate.

The sarsangchalak will pay floral tributes at the statue of Dr. Shyama Parshad Mukherjee at Kathua. Later, he will unveil the statue of Bharat Mata at Jakhbar village of Kathua and interact with villagers.

As per the tradition of the RSS, the sarsanghchalak and sarkaryavah travel all the provinces of the country as part of organizational work and to interact with prominent persons. Since its formation, sarsanghchalak visited every province in connection with the organizational work. Earlier, sarsanghchalak visited Jammu in the year 2021.