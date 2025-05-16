Logo

# India

SNS | Jaipur | May 16, 2025 8:44 pm

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jaipur for religious and organizational events

Mohan Bhagwat at Jaipur Airport (Photo TV Screenshot)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jaipur on Friday evening to attend a series of programmes. He reached the city on an IndiGo Airlines flight from New Delhi around 6:15 PM. He will stay overnight at Bharati Bhawan.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend a religio-spiritual function at the Guru Ravinath Ashram on the outskirts of the city, being held to mark the death anniversary of Guru Ravinath. The RSS Chief will be felicitated during the ashram’s annual ceremony. He is also expected to address Sangh volunteers as well as monks and saints at the event.

Later, he will attend a private function at the residence of RSS state Pracharak Dr Ramesh Chandra Agrawal. Training camps for Sangh volunteers are currently being organised at 12 locations across the state, and the RSS Chief may visit some of these during his stay.

