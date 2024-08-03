RS MP Madan Rathore assumes BJP President’s post in Rajasthan

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore assumed the BJP President’s post in Rajasthan on Saturday during a high-level ceremony at the party office here.

Congratulating Rathore on this occasion, BJP National Vice President and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said, “This is a challenging task, and many have failed in this role. However, I am confident that you will succeed and take everyone along.”

“Madan ji has worked with me. He is both patient and a hard worker. It is due to his patience that he has become the BJP state president. Madan ji, you have a big responsibility. Unite this family and work together. This is a challenging task, but we will all work together”, Raje said.

Overwhelmed by the felicitation from party workers and senior leaders during a roadshow from Jaipur International Airport to the party office, Rathore said that he would leave no stone unturned to achieve the party’s political goals and ensure unity in his new role.

“We have a double-engine government in Rajasthan, and the vision, public welfare programmes, and schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term will be our top priority. I will adhere to the guidance and principles of my senior leaders, with their blessings as well,” Rathore assured the large gathering from a dias occupied by 20 senior leaders.

At the same time, former BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi targeted the Congress, stating that the party, which insults saints, should be kept away from power.