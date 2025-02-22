Madan Rathore elected unopposed as BJP Rajasthan state president

The BJP Rajasthan state unit president Madan Rathore was re- elected unopposed as party state chief here on Saturday.

The Returning Officer Vijay Rupani has declared Rathore elected unopposed at the party state headquarters here.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party state unit incharge Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and several prominent party leaders were present.

Only five nominations were submitted for the post on Friday all proposing for Rathore’s candidature. Five leaders including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former state president Arun Chaturvedi signed the nominations as proposers.

Returning Officer Rupani also announced the names of 25 newly elected members of the party national council.

Born in 1954 in Raipur town of Pali district Rathore had begun his public life as RSS pracharak(1972 – 78) and later elected district president of the party Pali Unit for five terms.

He was elected to the state assembly twice in 2003 and 2013 from Sumerpur (Pali). Then in April 2024 Rathore was made Rajya Sabha member and after three months he was nominated as BJP state president in July last year.