BJP Rajasthan chief to be elected unopposed tomorrow

The BJP Rajasthan state unit president Madan Rathore is all set for being declared elected unopposed on Saturday.

Rathore, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, was the lone candidate to file nominations for the post here before the Returning Officer Vijay Rupani.

Five leaders including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former state president Arun Chaturvedi signed Rathore’s nominations as proposers.

The deadline for filing nomination for the party state chief’s has passed off at 1630hrs this afternoon.

Deadline for withdrawal is until 1800hrs this evening. Formal announcement for Rathore’s election unopposed will be made on Saturday.

Senior party leader and former leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore said “We all have given written submission for resolve for Rathore’s unanimous election.