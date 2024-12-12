RS chairman’s unilateral approach behind repeated adjournments: CPI MP Sandosh Kumar

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday slammed Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for adjourning the House due to the “unilateral approach” adopted by him.

Speaking to a news agency, he also criticised the government for not allowing important issues such as price rise and unemployment to be addressed, calling it a “sorry state of affairs”.

“The Rajya Sabha is adjourned due to the unilateral approach of the chairman. The government does not want the House to function…We have given notice for the impeachment motion which is pending. Why are issues like price rise and unemployment not being raised?…This is a very sorry state of affairs in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Advertisement

His remarks came after the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned following a ruckus over Union Health Minister J P Nadda’s remarks against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.

Nadda had questioned Gandhi’s relationship with hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

The ruling BJP has alleged that Soros has declared an open war against the Government of India and that Gandhi was part of a group that recieved funding form his foundation.

On this, the CPI leader said, “Soros has become the sorrow of the Rajya Sabha…”.