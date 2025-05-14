CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar demands MP min’s removal over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi remarks

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday slammed BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the face of India’s Operation Sindoor.

Shah had allegedly called Colonel Qureshi “the sister of terrorists”.

Reacting to his remarks, Kumar said it was the worst statement he has heard and that the BJP minister must be expelled from the state cabinet.

“The worst statement we have heard so far. This fellow should be expelled from the cabinet. If the BJP is sincere in the cause of combating terrorism, this man must be sacked from the BJP as well. He is not fit to be a politician and a public servant. The BJP should show that it is against these types of people…,” he said.

Launching a fierce attack on the BJP, the CPI leader said the saffron party is packed with such leaders. “Unfortunately, the BJP is packed with such elements. The BJP is nothing without people like Vijay Shah,” he added.

The principal Opposition Congress has also demanded Shah be removed from the state cabinet for insulting the army officer.

After the backlash, the minister, however, sought to downplay his remarks and offered to apologise to the Colonel.

“Sister Sofiya has brought glory to India by rising above caste and religion. She is more respected than our own sister. I salute her for her service to the nation. We cannot even think of insulting her in our dreams. Still, if my words have hurt society and religion, I am ready to apologise 10 times,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered registration of an FIR against the BJP leader over his controversial remarks on Colonel Qureshi.