Rs 8000 crores package to Bundelkhand turned into a scam: Former MP CM Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has said that at the time he was a union minister under the Congress government, they gave Bundelkhand a package of Rs 8,000 crores, however, not a single penny was spent for the benefit of the people, instead it turned into a scam.

Nath made the remark while addressing a public meeting at Prithvipur in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district on Saturday in view of the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held next week.

“This one thing hurt me when I came to Bundelkhand when I was a Union Minister under the Congress government, we made a Bundelkhand package for Rs 8,000 crores. We sent that money here but instead of a package, it turned into a scam. I would ask you whether any of you got any benefit from this fund…Ask BJP workers what happened to Rs 8,000 crores?…,” Nath said.

Advertisement

The Congress leader further said that they had sent these Rs 8000 crores for the farmers, irrigation, schools, hospitals, and for employment of youth.

“The picture of the state is in front of you all. Today, every section of the state is troubled. If the future of today’s youth remains in darkness then how will the state be built? Today’s youth do not want contracts, do not want commissions, they want work and business opportunities. Madhya Pradesh is number one in unemployment across the country and one crore youth are unemployed here,” former CM said.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nath said that CM Chouhan gave rise to inflation, unemployment, and a ruined economy in the state.

“What did CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan give to the state in the last 18 years? He has given inflation, unemployment, a ruined economy, rape, and he has given liquor in every house,” Nath added.

The Congress leader further said that every election had its own meaning and upcoming elections to be held on November 17 would not be of just one candidate or of any party, it would be the election of the future of Niwari, Prithvipur and Madhya Pradesh. It would be the election of the future of the youth.

“You (the public) are the saviour of this election and the saviour of your future. You have to decide what kind of future you want. You have to decide what kind of state we want to hand over to the coming generations,” Nath added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.