Rs 44,605 crore Ken-Betwa Link project set to transform Bundelkhand region

Renowned for its valour and rich cultural heritage, the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh is on the cusp of a significant transformation, driven by a series of ambitious projects including the much talked about Ken Betwa Link Project, which stands out as a significant initiative.

Once completed, the project will rejuvenate the region by irrigating 2.51 lakh hectares of farmland across Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, and Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, while also providing drinking water to 21 lakh residents, officials here claimed on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that the Ken Betwa Link was a part of the ambitious river-linking project envisioned by former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Designed to provide a lasting solution to the nation’s flood and drought crisis, the project reflects his visionary leadership.

The foundation stone of this Rs 44,605 crore project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 100th birth anniversary of Late Vajpayee, making the occasion even more special. Under this initiative, 90 per cent of the funding will be contributed by the Central government, with the remaining 10 per cent to be shared by the respective state governments.

Although the foundation stone of the project was laid on December 25, the Yogi government had already begun preliminary work to expedite the project’s benefits for the people of Bundelkhand.

The office for Ken Betwa Link has been opened in Banda. The topographical survey has been completed in the four districts — Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, and Lalitpur — laying the groundwork for the detailed Project Report (DPR), which is slated for completion early next year.

The tender process for constructing a 24-kilometre canal in Uttar Pradesh will commence soon. In preparation, Gram Panchayats requiring approximately 245 hectares of land acquisition have been identified. In early December, the Yogi Cabinet approved a revised expenditure of approximately Rs 1,192 crore for the project.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Bundelkhand is addressing its two major challenges: water scarcity and industrial development. In the past seven and a half years, significant efforts have been made to transform Bundelkhand into a hub of solar energy.

The development of the Defence Corridor is further boosting the industrial environment here. Additionally, the government has plans to establish an industrial corridor, the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), spanning 36,000 acres across 33 villages in Jhansi. This corridor, which will be larger than Noida, is being developed between Kanpur and Jhansi, with work already underway.

Moreover, an industrial corridor is being developed along the Bundelkhand Expressway, taking into account the region’s unique traditions. The government focus is also on Bundelkhand, along with Purvanchal, under the UP Agri Yojana.

Furthermore, the state’s first farm is also being developed in Lalitpur. With the completion of the Bundelkhand Expressway, connectivity issues have been addressed. The government is now working on linking it to Chitrakoot through a dedicated expressway.

It is worth mentioning here that the Arjun Sahayak Canal Project, a pivotal initiative for the region, was completed by the Yogi government approximately two years ago and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, around four to five dozen irrigation-related schemes were also completed during Yogi’ Adityanath’s tenure, based on local needs.

Bundelkhand has also received focused attention under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’. To improve irrigation resources and ensure water availability for livestock during droughts, the government is actively implementing the Khet Talab Yojana. Last year, around 3,370 ponds were dug under this scheme, with the goal of readying 8,499 ponds in the current financial year.