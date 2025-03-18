Rs 150 cr to be transferred into accounts of around 70,000 beneficiaries under PMAY soon: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that an amount of Rs 150 crore will be transferred to the accounts of approximately 70,000 beneficiaries who have been verified so far, for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the 20th of this month.

The Chief Minister made this statement in response to a question raised by MLA Shishpal Keharwala during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister informed that 70,000 beneficiaries have registered on the portal under the scheme, and the department has verified these registrations.

A total of Rs 150 crore will be transferred to their accounts by the 20th of this month.

He further stated that the department has created a portal to facilitate the provision of housing for the poor in the state, where applicants are verified after registration.

If anyone has the guarantee of providing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that injustice was done to the youth during the police inspector recruitment in 2008 under the Congress government, which is a matter of concern.

He said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its judgement, had expressed its concerns about the recruitment process followed at that time.

The Chief Minister made these remarks in the House while speaking on the issue of nepotism in recruitment during the Congress rule raised during the zero hour of the ongoing budget session on Tuesday.

He highlighted how the top-performing candidates were sidelined and not recruited, while others were selected.

He also said that during the recent assembly elections, Congress leaders misled the youth by promising them jobs if they secured 50 votes.