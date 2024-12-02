Rs 125 crore lost to cybercrimes in Odisha in 3 years

Cybercriminals are on the prowl in Odisha making off around Rs 125 crore hard-earned money of people during 2021 to 2023, the state government told the Assembly on Monday.

The cyber fraudsters conned the people to the tune of Rs 1,25,63,17,674 between 2021 and 2023. Of the defrauded sum, only Rs 2.52 crore could be retrieved from the arrested fraudster.

While 6,368 cyber crimes were reported during the period, as many as 1,388 cyber criminals have been arrested in the last three years.

Advertisement

The cybercriminals are deceiving gullible people through internet banking, mobile banking transactions. The cybercriminals float websites to deceive people by seeking donations for charity causes.

The donors without verifying the authenticity of such websites or callers donating money and get deceived in the process, said an official of cybercrime wing of Police.

The majorities of cybercrimes pertained to online payment and UPI transactions. People were deceived as they shared the one time password (OTP) to fraudsters, added the police official.