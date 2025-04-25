Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters, through video conferencing, to newly-appointed employees in various government departments and organisations under the Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“In line with the prime minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation, the 15th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and effectively contributing to national development,” it said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Central government’s various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment among others, it added.