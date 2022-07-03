Rozgaar Bazaar portal shows that over 10 lakh jobs generated in Delhi in past 2 years: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said the official figures from

Kejriwal government’s Rozgaar Bazaar portal shows that over 10 lakh jobs have been generated in Delhi in the past two years.

Sisodia said, “The Delhi Government is fully committed to providing employment to the unemployed in Delhi. Everyone will see very soon how CM Arvind Kejriwal lives up to his promise of providing another 20 lakh jobs in Delhi as announced in our Rozgaar Budget this year. Delhi Government believes in public welfare and will never forsake the people’s interest.”

“Delhi Government’s job portal ‘Rozgaar Bazaar’ launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has helped 10.21 lakh job seekers get employed so far in the national capital,” an official statement said on Sunday.

The Rozgaar Bazaar portal was launched by the Delhi Government on 27 July 2020 to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers, the statement said.

As per official data, in the nearly two years since the launch of the portal and until 30 June 2022, a total of 10,21,303 verified jobs across 32 job categories have been generated in Delhi. These jobs have been generated by a total of 19,402 unique employers. Rozgaar Bazaar portal deploys a stringent verification process to ensure no fake jobs are posted. Each new job posted is individually verified and only after this process is the jobs posted on the portal.

The top four sectors where new jobs have been created are Sales/Marketing/Business Development, Back Office/Data Entry, Customer Support/Tele Caller, and Delivery fleets. Periodically, Delhi Government carries out sample surveys of employers to get their feedback on placements through which all employers surveyed have confirmed that they have been able to hire people for jobs posted on Rozgar Bazaar.

As per official data, a total of 15,23,536 unique job seekers are registered on the Rozgar Bazaar portal as of 30 June 2022. The portal tracks active connections initiated through phone calls, WhatsApp, etc between job-seekers and job providers. As per official data, over 53 lakh such connections have been made until 30 June 2022 showing the extent to which the portal has become a lifeline for job-seekers and job-providers in the entry-level and blue-collar job sectors in Delhi.

After the success of the Rozgaar Bazaar portal over the last two years, the Kejriwal government is all set to launch the Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be the first of its kind digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India. Building on the successes of the Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal, the new portal will provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end skill development and employment-related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform.