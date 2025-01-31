Royal family of Congress insulted a tribal daughter: PM on Sonia, Rahul’s remarks on Prez’s address

Coming down heavily on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for their remarks on President Droupadi Murmu’s speech on the opening day of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that royal family of the grand old party insulted a tribal woman.

Modi also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly making Delhi an ATM to shine its politics. He asserted that ”strict action will be taken against AAP-Da’s corruption” if the BJP government is formed after the Assembly polls.

Indirectly referring to the reaction of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to the President’s address during a public meeting in Dwarka here, the prime minister said, “Today, the nation witnessed yet another display of arrogance from the Congress party’s so-called ‘royal family’.”

Earlier in the day, commenting on the President’s customary speech in Parliament, the CPP chairperson told reporters, “Poor lady! The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing” while the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha called the President’s speech “boring”.

Addressing the public meeting, he said, “Today, our respected President addressed the Parliament, highlighting development and the vision for Viksit Bharat.”

“A member of the royal family said that the tribal daughter gave a boring speech while another member of the Royal family of the Congress insulted a tribal woman by calling her ‘poor thing’. This is an insult to the tribal brothers and sisters of the country,” he said.

“This is an insult to 10 crore tribals and every poor in the country. The royal family of the Congress does not like Dalits, STs or OBCs rising in life,” the prime minister alleged.

Lashing out at the AAP, Modi said, “AAP-DA people have made Delhi an ATM to shine their politics. They have squeezed Delhi’s money and looted it. By committing scams in Delhi, these AAP-DA people use black money to brighten politics in other states of the country.”

Accusing the AAP government of corruption, the prime minister said, “I assure you that as soon as we form the government in Delhi, we will take strict action against AAPda’s corruption. Those who have looted Delhi will be held accountable and made to return what they took.”

Hitting out at the AAP government in Delhi for not tabling CAG reports in the assembly, Modi said, “In the very first session of the assembly, the CAG report will be presented. This report will reveal AAPda’s scams, which is why they are trying to hide it.”

Delhi needs a double-engine government of Central and state government, Modi asserted. “Now, only five days are left for voting in Delhi. Delhi has decided to drive out the AAP-DA people this time to form the BJP government with an overwhelming majority,” the prime minister claimed.

Targeting both Congress and the AAP, the prime minister said, “AAP-DA and the Congress party have become synonymous with arrogance. AAP-DA behaves as if they are the sole proprietors of Delhi while Congress carries a similar attitude, acting as though they own the entire country.”

Referring to the political row over pollution in the Yamuna, the PM said due to the fear of loss in election ‘AAP-DA’ leaders are pursuing ‘zehrili raajneeti’ (poisonous politics).

PM Modi castigated the ruling party of Delhi for the poor state of the Yamuna and indulgence in blame game and corruption.

He said the AAP-DA government has not increased the budget for infrastructure over the past four years. “They are not spending money on public welfare but on their publicity and ads,” he added.

“Over the past four years, AAP-DA has not increased the budget for infrastructure. This year, they are again not releasing funds for it. They don’t want to use public money to benefit the people. Instead, they are spending a lot on advertisements,” Modi said.

Accusing the AAP government of corruption, he called it an enemy of the middle class, saying, “Those who live in Sheesh Mahal have no respect for two BHK of a middle class family.”

Referring to the AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Yamuna ‘poison’ remark, Modi said the AAP-DA people hate Haryana. “They blame the neighbouring state for air pollution, and now they are blaming Haryana for poisoning Yamuna water,” he said.

The land that gave the message of Gita has been accused of poisoning the Yamuna. “Yamuna is not just a river but a part of the Indian ethos, but it is in a decaying state today,” he pointed out.

“Seeing the growing anger of Delhi’s people towards AAP-DA, the party has started openly lying. AAP-DA’s dislike for Haryana is clear, and their actions reflect this. They have blamed Haryana’s farmers whenever Delhi faces pollution problems. Now, they are accusing Haryana of polluting the Yamuna River,” Modi said.

He said in Gujarat, the poor state of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad used to hurt him. “I later rejuvenated the river and developed a river front there,” he said, adding, “I would personally oversee the revamp of the Yamuna in Delhi as well.”

He said the BJP government would change the future of Delhi-NCR by developing Yamuna. “The water will be cleaned, we will develop the riverfront, we will build a green tourism corridor and run water Metro for transportation,” he said, adding that rejuvenation of a river also promotes the economy.

Claiming that the BJP not only undertakes development but also facilitates savings for the poor, he said, “We will give houses to the poor in Delhi at double the speed once a BJP government is formed.”nikhi