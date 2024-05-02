Row with driver: Kerala rights panel orders probe into complaint against Mayor

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission intervened in the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC bus driver dispute and ordered an inquiry into the complaint of the driver, who demanded legal action against those who insulted him after stopping the bus in the middle of the road.

He also complained against the Cantonment SHO who did not file a case despite a complaint in this regard.

Acting Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission and Judicial Member K Baijunath ordered that the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and KSRTC Managing Director should conduct an investigation and submit a report within a week.

The case will be heard in a sitting on May 9 at the commission’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. The Commission intervened in the issue following the complaint lodged by L H Yadhu, the driver of the KSRTC bus involved in the controversy.

Yadhu’s complaint is against Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband K M Sachin Dev MLA, Aravind Kandal and two identifiable persons. According to the complaint, these five persons had disrupted the service of the bus he was driving on April 27.

He also had complained that they had used abusive words, and asked the passengers to get out of the bus.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband Sachin Dev MLA, the Balussery MLA, and a KSRTC driver got into an argument on Saturday night, claiming the driver made indecent gestures when their private vehicle overtook the bus.

The driver, HL Yadhu, was arrested by the police on charges of reckless driving and misconduct. However, he was released on bail afterward.

The driver of the bus has filed a complaint against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband K M Sachin Dev, MLA for blocking the road. However, the police didn’t act on the complaint.