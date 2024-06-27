Roof of newly-rejuvenated Dumna Airport in Jabalpur collapses

The roof of the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur, which was renovated at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on 10 March 2024, could not last the first rain. A major part of the roof collapsed on a car on Thursday.

According to information, a portion of the newly-renovated tensile roof of the airport broke, apparently after water accumulated over it. The broken part fell on the car of an Income Tax official parked under the roof.

The car was badly damaged in the mishap. Luckily, no one was inside the car.

Advertisement

The officer and his driver had a close shave, as they had parked the car just about 10 minutes ago and went inside the airport.

Nobody was there at the spot.

Airport Director Rajiv Ratna Pandey ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The mishap has raised serious questions about the quality of the material used in the construction.