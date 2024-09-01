Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday morning following a ‘bomb threat’ on board.

“Flight 6E 7308, en route from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were safely disembarked, and necessary security checks were promptly carried out. Assistance and refreshments were provided to all passengers. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the airline stated in a press release.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft departed from Jabalpur airport around 8 am and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 10 am.

However, the flight was diverted midway and landed at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur around 10.15 am.

According to a police official, the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper found in the aircraft’s bathroom.

However, nothing suspicious was found following a thorough check by security agencies.