Road accidents escalate in winter months: Odisha STA study

The occurrence rate of road accidents and fatalities is more during the winter months because of low visibility caused by fog and smog.

A month-wise analysis of road accident statistics has revealed that winter times, especially from November to February account for nearly 30 percent of road accidents, according to a study conducted by State Transport Authority (STA).

Besides low visibility, there is an increase in vehicular traffic as people travel to picnic spots and tourist destinations for celebrating Christmas and the New Year’s eve. The data also suggests that drunken driving and over-speeding also increase during this period which leads to accidents and fatalities, the STA’s analysis said.

Keeping these factors in mind, the State Transport Authority has launched a two-month long special enforcement drive to promote safety, reduce accidents and fatalities throughout the state from November 1.

“The main aim of this drive is to create a sense of responsibility among the road users for prevention of road accidents and fatalities in the winter season. It has been observed that more accidents and fatalities occurred during the month of November to February”, said Lalmohan Sethi, Additional Commissioner Transport (Enforcement & Road Safety).

The drive will be extensively carried out through the state with special focus on National Highway & State Highway, he said.

“Due to continuous enforcement activities, people are following rules in the urban areas but are unfortunately not abiding by rules in rural parts and national highways where protection is needed much more. As per the data available, more accidents and fatalities are noticed in the rural areas compared to urban areas and most of the accidents occurred on the National Highways”, the official said.

The road users are being appealed to follow the traffic rules and take care of their safety while driving. “Road Safety is a shared responsibility. The public needs to adhere to traffic rules and help in reducing road accidents and fatalities related to it, the official concluded.

STA will take stern action against those found flouting Motor Vehicle rules. Enforcement drives will focus on driving without helmet and seat belt, drunken driving, over-speeding, use of mobile phone while driving, driving by juveniles, checking of road worthiness of the vehicle, wrong side driving, driving without registration mark and dangerous parking.