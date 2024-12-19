RML MS confirms head injury to Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput

Medical Superintendent of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Dr Ajay Shukla, commenting on the condition of Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, confirmed that both the BJP MPs sustained head injuries and are on medication while being under observation.

He said Sarangi received a deep cut on his forehead which has been stitches and dressed with bandages a couple of times. His blood pressure and anxiety level was on the higher side when he was brought to the hospital.

He said both the MPs were admitted to the RML nursing home’s ICU and their condition is being monitored.

Dr Shukla said that a team of doctors is doing their best to keep them stable as they have already undergone tests like CT scan while an MRI is due.

To a question how long they would be under observation, he said it depends on the patient and his test reports.

Speaking to reporters, the senior doctor said when the two were brought to the hospital at around 11.30 am on Thursday morning, Sarangi was bleeding while both of them had their blood pressure (BP) in the higher range.

He added that Rajput ji’s blood pressure continues to remain on the higher side while the doctors are doing their best to treat the MPs.

Shukla said Sarangi ji being an elderly person chances are the alleged pushing and shoving led to stroke as the BP shoots up in such situations.

The doctor further said since Sarangi also has a history of cardiac ailment, the team is evaluating the situation.

On being asked about the cause of the injury, he said he was told they fell off the stairs of Parliament due to the pushing and shoving.