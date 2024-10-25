Riverfront to ease traffic and enhance visitor experience during Mahakumbh

With the preparations for the Maha Kumbh in full swing in Prayagraj the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch several new initiatives to give the upcoming event a divine, grand, and refreshing effect.

The administration is accelerating efforts to improve infrastructure for over 40 crore tourists and devotees expected to visit Prayagraj on the occasion. In this context, the riverfront along the Ganga, to be opened by November, is the key component to ease traffic congestion.

Road widening projects inside and outside the city are underway while an alternative route is being developed along the River Ganga. The riverfront will significantly ease the movement of visitors.

Advertisement

Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said here on Friday that the 15.25 km-long riverfront that draws its inspiration from Mumbai’s Marine Drive is being constructed at a cost of Rs 213 crore. 70 per cent of the work on the project, scheduled to be complete before November 15, is done.

The riverfront will play a crucial role in crowd management during the Kumbh Mela. It is being developed in collaboration with the Irrigation Department and other supporting agencies.

Ramesh Kumar Singh, Senior Engineer of the Irrigation Department said, “This riverfront, designed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees in the Kumbh area, is distinct from ordinary roads. It features interlocking surfaces and boulder crate construction with slope pitching for added stability. The road will be developed as a model pathway with benches installed along the sides and several selfie points for visitors.”

“Construction is underway in multiple areas along the Ganga, including the stretches from Rasulabad Ghat to Nagvasuki Temple, from Surdas to Chhatnag, and up to Mahavir Puri near Curzon Bridge. The riverfront will not only shorten the distance to reach Sangam but also greatly enhance convenience for tourists. Since most devotees prefer to visit Sangam, the new riverfront will allow them to explore every corner of Prayagraj along with the sacred site.”