River waters no ‘dispute, but loot” against Punjab: Badal to PM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has said the issue of the water of Punjab’s rivers is not a dispute but a case of “brazen” loot against the people of the patriotic border state.”

The Akali chief cautioned the country against removing the reasons for alienation of Punjabis. “It can push us back towards the conditions that afflicted us all for over two decades,” said, adding that justice is the best guarantee for peace and communal harmony in the country.

Mr Badal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requesting him to end the reasons that have caused so much avoidable misery in the past. “Removing the reasons of (Punjab’s just grievances) and preventing the recurrence of the painful past needs to be a national priority. On the river waters issue, the only way to achieve that is to ensure justice to my state on exactly the principles applied in interstate disputes all over the country. Punjabis demand no favours, they only seek justice,” said Mr Badal.

Mr Badal lashed out against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying his and his party’s repeated promises to “irrigate every field in Haryana and Rajasthan with Punjab’s River waters” weakens Punjab’s genuine case that it has not a single drop of water to spare. The chief minister is playing with fire with his duplicity not realising the gravity of the issue. He must put an end to this doublespeak”.

Mr Badal asserted that Shiromani Akali Dal won’t remain a mute witness to any discrimination against Punjab on this or any other issue. “We will exercise our democratic right to peacefully ensure that no injustice is done to the state.”

Mr Badal further said that Rajasthan and Haryana have always been “illegal beneficiaries of Punjab’s sole natural resource – the river waters – violating the Riparian principle, the only principle applied in national and international issues on river waters allocation. Neither Haryana nor Rajasthan is a Riparian state”.

He regretted that the state has been treated shabbily even on the judicial front. “The Supreme Court ordered Punjab to start the construction of Satluj Yamuna Link Canal, without even determining the availability of water in the concerned rivers. This this would have been the first canal in the world to be constructed even without knowing if there is any water available to flow through it,” he said, adding that the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal categorically refused to implement this order, saying he would rather go to jail than compromise on the just rights of Punjab.

Referring to the latest controversy on release of water to Haryana, the Akali chief said Haryana had already used up more than the full share of rivers which too had been unfairly allocated to it as it has no right on those waters. Instead of being grateful to Punjab, it brazenly demands even more water.