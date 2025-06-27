River overflows Barhi bridge in Jharkhand; alternative routes advised

Continuous rainfall over the past several days has caused the river near Barhi Bridge in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand to swell, leading to water overtopping the bridge and prompting immediate response from the local administration.

The Barhi Bridge, situated on the vital Lohardaga–Bhandra–Bero route, is currently witnessing strong surface water flow due to the heightened water level. In response, the Lohardaga district administration has barricaded the affected stretch to prevent vehicular and pedestrian movement as a precautionary measure.

Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Kumar, Bhandra Circle Officer Durga Kumar, Senha Circle Officer, and the Officer-in-Charge of Senha Police Station jointly visited the site on Thursday to assess the situation and supervise the barricading work.

The district administration has urged residents to avoid using the submerged bridge and to adopt alternative routes until the water recedes below the danger mark.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have appealed for public cooperation to prevent any untoward incident. Emergency protocols remain in place, and updates will be provided as needed.