Hindalco to invest Rs 45,000 crore in copper and aluminium

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla officially announced Hindalco Industries Ltd’s plan to invest Rs 45,000 crore in copper and aluminium segments, on Thursday.

“We are committing Rs 45,000 crore across the aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-gen high precision engineered products to our customers,” he said at the launch of Hindalco’s new brand identity.

Advertisement

Birla said his company plans to provide solutions in new fields such as EV mobility, renewable energy, and semiconductors.

Advertisement

“We are taking solutions to the next level in electric vehicle mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and high-end electronics. We are positioning ourselves as a provider of solutions and a co-creator, collaborating with customers to bring the future forward,” he said.

He said the company is “pioneering” metals that will drive India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution. “In battery materials, we are pioneering the metals that will drive India’s EV revolution.”

“Our battery foil plant at Aditya and fabrication plant at Chakan will provide high-performance and sustainable alternatives to traditional automotive components especially for the EV industry. We are also setting up India’s first copper foil facility for electric vehicles,” Birla said.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is a 26-billion dollar metals powerhouse and is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenue, as well as the world’s second-largest copper rods manufacturer, outside China.