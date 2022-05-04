Rising Covid positivity rate worries K’taka govt

Even though Karnataka recorded the lowest number of Covid deaths in April since the virus struck first in 2020, the state is recording a rise in the positivity rate (1.50 per cent).

According to state health department figures, five people died from Covid infections in April.

The optimism rate was around 0.53 percent in March. The Covid positive rate fell to 0.38 percent in the first week of April, 0.56 percent in the second, 0.79 percent in the third, and 1.19 percent by the end of the month.

In May of 2021, the state had the highest number of Covid deaths. According to the data, a total of 15,523 deaths were reported over that time, with 500 people dying on average every day during the peak of Covid infection.

According to health experts, the modified Coronavirus is losing its virulent qualities as a result of vaccination, improved treatment facilities, and increased public knowledge, which has resulted in a lower number of Covid deaths.

Two deaths were reported in Bengaluru between April 4 and 6, one in Gadag district on April 8, and two deaths in Belagavi and Vijayapura on April 30.

In March 2020, the first Covid case was reported in the state, and three Covid deaths were documented same month. The illness claimed the lives of 21 people the next month, and 22 people died in May 2020.

After May, the daily death toll surpassed three digits. However, despite the high infection rate in the third wave, which began in January 2023, no large number of fatalities were documented.

On February 2, the highest number of fatality cases reported during the third wave was 81. A total of 40,059 deaths had been documented in the state as of April 30.

However, presently, though there is a spike in Covid positivity, only 11 people have been hospitalised. One patient is on a ventilator, and another is admitted to the ICU.

The positivity rate in the state is 1.50 per cent and 107 new Covid cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The new cases in Bengaluru stood at 100. The total active cases in the state stood at 1,815.

(with inputs from IANS)