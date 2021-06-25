Odisha on Friday logged below 3,000 COVID-19 positive cases for the second time in the past four days by reporting 2,912 cases, in a decline of 20% in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of the latest daily infection, the contagion tally rose to 8,93,508 today. 40 fresh fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the State’s novel coronavirus death toll to 3,801, according to the Odisha COVID dashboard portal updated at 9.12 am.

The State had clocked 2,957 Coronavirus cases on June 21. On 14 April, 2,989 positive cases were reported. Therefore, the positive cases detected today were the lowest in the past 73 days.

As many as 1,675 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining 1,237 new infections were detected during contract tracing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on Friday slumped to 4.19% from 5.30% recorded yesterday, thus underlining the fact that over little over 4 people tested positive out of 100 samples in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district, of which the capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest 401 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Cuttack (382), Jajpur (292), Balasore (220), Mayurbhanj (174), Puri (161), Nayagarh (140), Bhadrak (136), Jagatsinghpur (131) and Angul (119).

The highest fatalities at nine were reported from Khordha district, five each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts, three from Angul. Two deaths were reported from Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Puri and Sundargarh, one from Ganjam.

Odisha now has 33,156 active cases, while 8,56,498 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 3,486 on Thursday.

The state has so far tested over 1.33 crore samples for COVID-19, including 69,480 on Thursday. Odisha’s cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.67 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.85% while the active cases account for 3.71% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.97% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.46% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.94% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.97% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.