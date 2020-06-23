Amid the growing tensions between India and China after clash in Galvan Valley between Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops , a right-wing organization, on Tuesday defaced the signboards outside the Chinese embassy in the national capital.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

The incident took place at the Panchsheel park area of the national capital where Hindu Sena workers defaced the Chinese Embassy signboard.

The members of the right-wing outfit pasted protest posters saying, “China gaddar hai, Hindi cheeni bye bye” (China is a traitor and India-China bye bye) on the signboard of Embassy of China.

Following the killing of the 20 Indian soldiers, a massive anti-China sentiment has swept the nation giving rise to campaigns calling for boycott of Chinese products in many parts of the country.