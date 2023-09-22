Rift in JDS over aligning with BJP

The Kerala unit of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) on Friday said that they would not be joining hands with the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) though their national leadership has officially joined the ruling coalition at the Centre to the fight the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Karnataka.

JDS Kerala unit president Mathew T Thomas said the state unit’s stance is not to be a part of the NDA, after the BJP officially confirmed its alliance with Karnataka-based regional party.

Earlier, JDS leader and Kerala’s Electricity Minister K Krishnan Kutty made the party’s stance clear, asserting that the state unit will not align with the BJP under any circumstances.

“We will not be a part of the BJP led alliance at any cost. This is very clear. We are not in agreement with any alliance with them,” Krishnan Kutty said.

In Kerala, JDS is a constituent of the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Electricity Minister K Krishnan Kutty represents the party in the state Cabinet.

JDS on Friday decided to be a part of the BJP-led NDA following a meeting of its leader HD Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.