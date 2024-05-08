Revised voting percentage: Chhattisgarh hits 71 % turnout in 3rd phase of LS elections

Chhattisgarh witnessed an impressive voter turnout as the third phase of elections came to a close at 6 pm on Tuesday. The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 71.06 per cent.

The third and final phase for Chhattisgarh encompassed voting across 7 Lok Sabha constituencies: Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, and Surguja.

The voter turnout percentages across key Lok Sabha constituencies during the third phase were as follows: Bilaspur: 63.95 per cent, Durg : 72.29 per cent , Janjgir: 65.92 per cent , Korba : 75.56 per cent, Raigarh : 78.43 per cent, Raipur : 66.02 per cent , and Surguja : 78.78 per cent .

A competitive electoral field was evident with the number of candidates vying for seats in each Lok Sabha constituency, Raipur: 38, Bilaspur: 37, Korba: 27, Durg: 25, Raigarh: 13, Surguja: 10, and Janjgir-Champa: 18.

Technical glitches disrupted the voting process in Raipur district, necessitating the replacement of malfunctioning machines. Furthermore, 18 ballot units, 6 control units, and 12 VVPATs were substituted to ensure seamless voting. At the Saint Paul School polling centre in Raipur, Congress workers detected an attempt to cast a fraudulent vote using a counterfeit voter ID registered under the name of Revas Mishra. Prompt action was taken, with the individual apprehended and a formal complaint filed at the local police station. Additionally, a voter in Raipur was barred from casting a vote upon being mistakenly declared deceased, while an elderly voter in Jashpur district passed away before exercising his democratic right.

Earlier in the day, polling encountered momentary halts at two locations in the district due to technical glitches with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, swift remedial measures were undertaken, with faulty machines promptly replaced, ensuring minimal disruption. Similarly, EVM malfunctions caused a temporary delay of nearly half an hour at three polling booths in Bhilai. The Election Commission promptly addressed such issues, ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

A diverse array of 168 candidates, including prominent figures from Congress and BJP, are competing for victory in this final phase of elections. These candidates are vying for the support of 13,910,285 eligible voters. Notably, this phase saw the deployment of 82,000 security personnel, including private security guards, marking a significant milestone in ensuring the integrity and safety of the electoral process.

The electoral landscape presents intriguing contests across constituencies. In Raipur, BJP’s Brij Mohan Agrawal faces off against Congress’ Vikas Upadhyay. Korba witnesses a riveting battle between incumbent MP Jyotsna Mahant of Congress and BJP’s Saroj Pandey. Bilaspur observes a compelling showdown between BJP’s Tokhan Ram Sahu and Congress’ Devendra Yadav. Likewise, Raigarh sees an intense contest between Congress’ Dr Menka Singh and BJP’s Radheshyam Rathiya.

Durg witnesses a closely fought battle between Congress’ Rajendra Sahu and BJP’s Vijay Baghel. Janjgir-Champa sees BJP’s Kamlesh Jangde challenging Congress’ Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya. Meanwhile, Surguja witnesses a captivating face-off between BJP’s Chintamani Maharaj and Congress’ Shashi Singh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai fervently urged voters to exercise their right to vote, emphasising the importance of active participation in the electoral process. Following a visit to the Ram Mandir in Raipur, Chief Minister Sai expressed his optimism regarding the electoral outcome, expressing confidence in Congress’ victory across all seven seats in the third phase. PCC President Deepak Baij echoed this sentiment, exuding confidence in Congress’ prospects and unequivocally asserting the party’s triumph on all seven contested seats in the third phase. With the conclusion of the third phase, the destiny of all seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh now awaits its verdict.