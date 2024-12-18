Revanth Reddy seeks JPC probe into Adani row

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government was ready to pass a resolution in the Assembly seeking an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani row if the BRS extends support.

He attacked both BJP and BRS while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani of bringing disrepute to the country. He said the silence of BRS on the Adani issue was due to their covert agreement with BJP and challenged its MPs to write a letter supporting the JPC.

Advertisement

Even as the chief minister participated in the “Chalo Raj Bhavan” organised by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee the BRS hit back with an impromptu protest with posters of Revanth Reddy and Gautam Adani together in the Assembly premises.

Advertisement

The Telangana Congress today organized a “Chalo Raj Bhavan” rally from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to Raj Bhavan on the Adani issue. Chief minister Revanth Reddy, PCC chief Mahesh Goud, and other key TPCC leaders squatted on the road with placards and raised slogans against the Prime Minister and Gautam Adani and also on the Centre’s alleged apathy towards Manipur.

Reddy said some may not like those in the government participating in protests but it was of no significance.

He slammed the BRS and demanded that the party clarify its stance on Adani instead of trying to belittle the Congress. He further accused the BRS of surrendering to BJP to avoid arrests. He said “Are you on the side of people or Adani? Stop criticizing us and declare your stand on Adani and JPC,” said the chief minister. He said that the Congress will move a resolution on a JPC on Adani if the BRS supports it on the floor of the Assembly. He also demanded that BRS MPs must write a letter supporting the JPC.

Reddy had been under constant attack from the BRS on the Adani issue and had returned the Rs100 crore donation from the Adani Foundation for the Skill University that was pledged earlier by the industrialist. The BRS also accused him of hobnobbing with Adani allowing him to invest in Telangana but the chief minister maintained he has treated the industrialist as any other investor showing no special preference.

This is the second time the chief minister has participated in protest programme against Adani, responding to the call given by the AICC.