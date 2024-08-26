Revanth Reddy cautions job aspirants against protests, dharnas

Without naming any political party, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged students and job aspirants against joining dharnas and protests due to provocation from Opposition parties.

The chief minister said this after distributing cheques worth Rs one lakh each to 135 candidates who qualified in the Civil Services Prelims examinations, 2024.

The Congress government has introduced the Rajiv Civils Abhaya Hastham scheme to encourage civil service aspirants to secure All India Service posts and promised to pay another Rs one lakh to those clearing the Mains exams of UPSC.

Advertisement

Speaking on his government’s emphasis on providing quality education as well as employment to job aspirants, Revanth Reddy took a dig at the BRS by urging the students against getting trapped by Opposition parties. He said while his government was committed to conducting examinations to fill vacant posts, these “vested interests” were trying to stop the examinations to prevent the loss of support of students and youths.

“It is important to note that some individuals are attempting to provoke students for political gain as they have done in the past. They often forget about the student’s struggle once their own agendas are fulfilled,” he said in an apparent reference to the BRS.

He went on to add, “The government is ready to address your concerns. Protests and dharnas are not the solution. Do not become part of any conspiracy. Think about the decisions of the government.”

He reminded the gathering at the Secretariat that within three months his government had facilitated 30,000 jobs while another 35,000 jobs would be notified soon. He promised to appoint vice-chancellors in all universities in the next 15 days. The state government will also fill up vacancies in the teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities.

He accused the previous government of diluting the government-run universities encouraging private educational institutions and imposing a burden on the economically backward section.

Reddy contended that the unemployment problem could be addressed by an industry-driven approach to upgrade skills. Hence, the state government has set up a Skill University in the state with the captains of the industry at the helm of the affairs.

He also promised to set up an integrated residential school in every constituency providing amenities of national standard. A young India sports university will be set up to meet the country’s potential in the field of sports including the Olympics.