Revanth Reddy calls on Congress President Kharge, Sonia Gandhi

Telangana chief minister-designate Revanth Reddy called Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday to express his gratitude to him for giving the responsibility of the state days after the party swept the assembly polls in the state.

Notably, Kharge, based on the resolution passed by the Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the report of the party’s special observers and general secretary in-charge, on Tuesday appointed Reddy as CLP leader, paving the way to take oath as chief minister of the southern state.

He also called Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Reddy, who is also the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, during his meeting with them, extended an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the CCP chairperson said she would probably visit Telangana for the oath taking ceremony of Reddy.

“Probably yes,” she told reporters on Parliament premises when asked if she would go to Telangana for the oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, Rahul, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, while apprising about his meeting with Reddy in a post on X, wrote, “Under his leadership, the Congress government will fulfill all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar.”

In the recently concluded Assembly polls in Telangana, the Congress won 64 out of 119 seats, followed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) 39, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eight, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) seven and Communist Party of India (CPI) one.