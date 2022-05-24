Revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account Mobile App Launched

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) today announced the launch of a revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) mobile application.

The ABHA app, previously known as the NDHM Health Records app is available for download from the Google Play Store and already has over 4 lakh downloads.

The updated version of the ABHA app has a new User Interface (UI) and added functionalities that enable individuals to access their health records anytime and anywhere. Existing ABHA app users can also update their previous app versions to the latest one.

The ABHA mobile application enables an individual to create an ABHA address ([email protected]), an easy to remember username that can be linked with the 14 digits randomly generated ABHA number.

The mobile application also enables users to link their health records created at ABDM compliant health facilities and view them on their smartphones. The application also allows self-uploading of physical health records in the ABDM compliant health lockers along with sharing of digital health records such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, Cowin vaccination certificates etc. after the consent of an individual through the ABDM network.

In addition to this, ABHA mobile application has new functionalities such as editing profiles, and linking and unlinking ABHA numbers (14 digits) with ABHA addresses. Other functionalities such as Login via face authentication/fingerprint/ biometric and the ability to scan QR codes at the counter of the ABDM compliant facility for express registration shall also be released soon.

Elaborating on the ABHA mobile app, Dr R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said: “The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens to create their longitudinal health records. The patients can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds which will empower them in many ways. It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share their health records anytime and anywhere without the worry of losing them. This digitization of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision making and continuum of care.”