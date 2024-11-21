Result of UP Police constable recruitment exam declared

The result of the written examination for the largest constable recruitment in the history of Uttar Pradesh was announced here on Thursday.

Based on merit, approximately two and a half times the number of available posts, 1,74,316 candidates were declared eligible for the next stage.

The selected candidates will now proceed to the next phase, which includes record verification and a physical standard test. This stage of the selection process is scheduled to take place in the third week of December.

This was the largest constable recruitment examination in the state’s history as 48,17,441 applicants appeared for 60,244 posts.

The document verification and physical standard test are scheduled for the third week of December, with the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be conducted in the third week of January 2025.

Rajeev Krishna, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, said here on Thursday that all candidates who achieved the same cut-off marks in the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Constable (Civil Police) have been included in the merit list for the next stage.

“The list of eligible candidates for document verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) has been published on the Board’s official website, (https://uppbpb.gov.in/). Candidates can check their results using their registration number or examination roll number,” he added.

The Chairman further informed that the document verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) are scheduled for the third week of December. Candidates qualifying in this stage will participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), set to take place in the third week of January 2025. The Board congratulated all successful candidates and urged them to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the selection process.

Board Chairman Rajeev Krishna stated that the Selection Board had invited objections from candidates by publishing the question papers and answer keys for all 10 shifts of the examination on its official website between September 11 and September 19.

“All objections received through various channels were meticulously reviewed, and opinions were sought from a panel of subject experts as necessary. After the completion of the written examination, the process of scanning the OMR answer sheets was conducted under strict security measures. Security personnel and CCTV cameras were deployed, and 24/7 live monitoring was ensured throughout the process. Additionally, the normalisation of candidates’ marks was carried out in line with the provisions outlined in the recruitment notification,” he added.