Those who were responsible for the killing of a civilian and a CRPF head constable in Kashmir’s Sopore have to be made accountable for it, said the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric said, “We will look into it. Obviously people who were responsible need to be brought to account. But let me look further into it.”

One CRPF Head Constable and a civilian were killed after terrorists attacked a patrol party in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday morning.

In the attack, four CRPF personnel and a civilian had sustained injuries. However, one jawan and the civilian succumbed to their injuries. The rest injured have been shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar of which two CRPF soldiers are critical.

Meanwhile, the police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack.

The child was seen sitting beside the blood-splattered body of his grandfather, the civilian who got killed in the crossfire. The vehicle they were travelling in, coming from Sopore to Kupwara, was caught in the firing range of the terrorists. The old man, who was driving, stopped the car and got out to move away to a safe spot but got killed.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (L-e-T) carried out the attack in Sopore on Wednesday, according to Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Inspector General of Police.

He said that a foreigner, Usman Bhai, and a local person, Adil, were responsible for the shooting carried out from a mosque when the CRPF personnel were leaving their vehicle.

Meanwhile, in the wake of allegations surrounding the death of the civilian in Sopore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police denied that he was killed in firing by the security forces.

Detailing the sequence of events to the media here, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two LeT militants fired at the CRPF ‘naka’ party from a mosque at Model Town in Sopore, in which a CRPF Head Constable and the civilian were killed. The security forces didn’t fire a single shot during the incident, he claimed.

“There was no retaliation from the security forces. Militants left behind one full magazine and another one from which 30 bullets had been used at the mosque,” the IGP said while denying the accusations of slain civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan’s family that he was shot dead by security forces after being pulled out of his vehicle.