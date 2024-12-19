Resolve mosque controversies with talks:Badrinath Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya and head of the renowned Badarinath- based Jyotish Peeth (seat) Avimukteshwaranand, known for his controversial statements, on Thursday said Uttarakashi and other mosque controversies must be resolved amicably through talks and not fighting against each other. He said both majoroty and minority communities are not happy with these developments across the country.

“Both Hindus and Muslims are unhappy by the mosque disputes. Fights and quarrels will not resolve this issue. People having evidences must sit together and mosque controversies be resolved as per the proofs. Final status of the mosques must be finalised on the basis of the evidences emerging authentically.

Avimukteshwaranand said this in Uttarkashi during his visit to the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple as a part of his winter Char Dhami Yatra. Expressing his views on mosque disputes croping up across the country ,including that of Uttarkashi, Avimukteshwaranand said “Religious sentiments of Hindus are hurt when it comes to the light that mosques were built demolishing temples. At the same time, Muslims are pained with the thought if their ancestors were oppressors. They also think that lies are being spread about them. We want that these controversies must not lead to the fight between the communities. Rather, those having evidences should sit together and resolve the matter amicably and in an authentic way.”

Resolving controversies amicably is the need of a civilised society” said Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya adding that this will also protect the ethos of social plurality of the nation.

Avimukteshwaranand is known for his controversial statements. Earlier he raised the bogey of 200 kilograms of gold plating scam in Kedarnath Sanctum Sanctorum.