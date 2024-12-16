Resolve farmers’ issues as done by us: Haryana min to Punjab CM

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should follow his Haryana counterpart and promptly resolve the issues of protesting farmers.

“Since the Haryana Chief Minister is providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops, the Punjab Government should also follow Haryana Government’s policy in interest of Punjab’s farmers,” the Agriculture Minister said on Monday.

The minister also expressed concerns over the deteriorating health of agitating farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. He said the Punjab Government should take care of Dallewal’s health and efforts should be made so that he could end his hunger strike.

On the farmers’ call to resume the Delhi march on December 18, the minister said Punjab and Haryana are the biggest producers of foodgrains for the central pool and farmers of both the states were getting the benefit of MSP.

He said the Punjab Government should also ensure that all farmers of Punjab could sell their produce on MSP like they do in Haryana.

The Punjab Chief Minister should play his role and come forward to talk to the farmers so that they could return to their homes.

The minister said the Supreme Court had already formed a committee of experts to resolve this issue but the farmer leaders did not attend the meeting with the committee appointed on this matter.