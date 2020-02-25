Residents of Yamuna Vihar in northeast Delhi are reportedly forming a human chain to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

In a video that is being circulated on social media and is reported to be of the northeast Delhi, people are seen forming a human chain to escort their schoolchildren to safety.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi. Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety. Police are nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 km north of Hyderabad House, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back.”

This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi.

Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety. Police is nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 kms north of Hyderabad house, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back pic.twitter.com/HHodTvJpK8 — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) February 25, 2020

It can be seen in the video that the locals made a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety amid the ongoing tensions in the national capital.

“Hope Delhi school administrations will take a call on a day-to-day basis on keeping the schools closed particularly in sensitive areas given the law & order situation,” a user wrote.

A post read, “Salute to these people….”

Another user wrote, “These are the small things that just remind me that humanity is still not strangled a political death.”

On Monday, the violence took an ugly turn in the city as stone-pelting started in Maujpur, a neighborhood of Jaffrabad, and the protesters later also shot fire at the police personnel.

In the violence, seven people including a cop were killed and nearly 100 were injured.

After Jaffrabad and Maujpur, violence spread to Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas as well following which an unspecified number of houses and shops were damaged or burnt.

Home Minister Amit Shah had held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary, and other senior officials to overview the situation in Delhi.

Shah today also chaired a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and others.