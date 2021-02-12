A sudden rise in the water levels of the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers, in the flash flood-affected area, caused panic among rescue workers and the local administration in Chamoli on Thursday. The rescue work was temporarily suspended for about one hour.

Policemen and other workers deployed in the search and rescue work were asked to move to safer locations. The sound of sirens echoing in the valley created fear among those present on the site.

Chamoli district magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said, “We have asked them to stop the work as a precaution.” The operation resumed again after one hour on Thursday afternoon. The “head race” tunnel at the Tapovan hydel project site where 30-35 workers have been trapped since 7 February, remains the focal point of rescue operations.

The rescuers are using multiple strategies at the operation site. They started drilling operations at 2 a.m. on Thursday to peep into the slush-flushing tunnel 12 to 13 metres below. This was executed from the tunnel from where rescue teams are presently taking out slush and debris. Till Wednesday, about 120 metres of slush from the mouth of the tunnel was cleared and those trapped inside were stated to be located somewhere at 180 metres.

The continuous flow of slush and silt remains a major obstacle between the rescuers and those trapped inside. Hours before the sudden rise in the water, rescuers had also begun an operation to drill through the debris from the mouth of the river to get life-saving devices to the trapped workers.

The search and rescue teams have recovered 35 bodies so far, while 169 people remain missing since the flash flood caused havoc in the valley on 7 February.

The IAF’s Chinook helicopters were used for the first time in the operation on Thursday. The aircraft was used for transporting men, material & heavy loads to help in the rescue operations.

Fourteen passengers and 1,400 kg load was carried for NDRF and SDRF. Three tons of load and staff of the Border Road organisation was moved to forward locations.

