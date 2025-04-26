Renowned historian MGS Narayanan passes away at 93

Renowned historian and former chairperson of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and writer, Muttayil Govinda Menon Sankaranarayanan, better known as MGS Narayanan or simply MGS, passed away at his residence in Malaparamba, Kozhikode, on Saturday. He was 93.

A towering figure in Indian academic history, MGS Narayanan undertook a historical enquiry into Kerala’s historical past and debunked several historical myths. He was the former chairperson of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and played a crucial role in shaping historical discourse in the country. He believed “History is complex, and with time, people with vested interests spin a narrative to suit their convenience.”

Born on August 20, 1932, at Muttayi, Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, to Narayani Amma and Dr PK Govinda Menon, MGS Narayanan completed his primary and high school education at AV School in Parappanangadi. He pursued higher studies at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College and Farook College in Kozhikode, Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, and Madras Christian College. He earned a Master’s degree in History from Madras University with first rank. He began his teaching career in 1954 at Zamorin Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode, later joining the Kozhikode centre of the University of Kerala in 1964 and the University of Calicut in 1968.

MGS Narayanan earned his PhD from the University of Kerala in 1973. He was an active member of the Indian History Congress from 1974. He retired in 1992 as the head of the history department at the University of Calicut. He went on to hold several key positions, including the chairperson of the ICHR and chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Kerala State Archives (2004–05).

Dr Narayanan’s research interests spanned Kerala and Tamil history, ancient Indian history, and historiographical methods. He published more than 200 articles in Malayalam and English. Dr Narayanan’s authoritative research on the Chera dynasty culminated in his acclaimed book Perumals of Kerala, a landmark work in the state’s historiography. He also made notable discoveries, including stone and copper plate inscriptions, which opened new avenues in Kerala’s historical research. His scholarly papers earned international recognition, and he served as a visiting professor at universities in the United Kingdom and Russia. Apart from history, poetry was another of his enduring passions.

His major works include Perumals of Kerala, Cultural Symbiosis in Kerala, Aspects of Aryanisation in Kerala, Charithrasathyangalilekku Thirinjunokumbol, Kozhikkode Charithathil Chila Ezhuthukal, Kozhikkodinte Kadha, Secular Jathiyum Secular Mathavum, Sahithyaparadhangal, and Jaalakangal: Oru Charithranuveshiyude Vazhikal, Kaazhchakal (autobiography).