Removing Babu Sampurnanand’s name from Varanasi stadium shameful: Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress president and former state minister Ajay Rai has said that removing the name of Babu Sampurnanand ji associated with the stadium in Varanasi which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday is objectionable and shameful.

Congress party strongly opposes this indecent act of the BJP government, he said in a statement here on Monday . Rai said that removing the name of a popular, wise politician like Sampoornanand from any establishment is not only an insult to sentiments of Kashi’s people but also to the sentiments of the entire state.

” This is the same BJP government which had the audacity and shamelessness to change the name of even the Iron Man Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad to “Narendra Modi Stadium”. These people constantly disrespect the great men and even want to destroy their legacy by constantly changing the names of the institutions named after them,” he alleged.

Advertisement

The state Congress chief said in his statement that it is an irony that the name of Sampurnanand ji, who had given the Vedic name of Banaras as “Varanasi”, has been removed. It is rather unfortunate that such a big, objectionable and indecent work is being done by the Prime Minister with his own hands. The Congress Party demands that this unethical act should be stopped immediately and the name of the stadium should be restored, he demanded.