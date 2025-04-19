Removal of RIMS director sparks political storm

The removal of Dr Raj Kumar from the post of Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has taken a political turn in Jharkhand. BJP state president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has levelled serious allegations against the Hemant Soren-led government of promoting institutional corruption and punishing honest officers.

Marandi alleged that Dr Raj Kumar, a renowned neurosurgeon from Sanjay Gandhi PGI Lucknow and a member of the Dalit community, was pressured during RIMS Governing Body meetings to make suspicious payments to private diagnostic agencies – Healthmap and Medall. He claimed that despite audit objections raised by the Accountant General regarding such payments, undue pressure continued to be exerted. According to Marandi, the director’s refusal to comply with verbal instructions became the primary reason for his dismissal.

He demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren recommend a CBI inquiry into the entire matter to ensure transparency and accountability. Marandi said, “If the Chief Minister truly believes in justice, he should get the reasons for this dismissal investigated by a central agency.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri expressed concern about “systematic political interference” in the functioning of RIMS. At a press conference in Bermo, Bauri said, “RIMS, which serves the most deprived patients of the state, has now become a victim of institutional decay under pressure from corrupt practices.” He alleged that despite no proven charges or investigations against Dr Raj Kumar, he was removed to protect vested interests.

He warned that the state’s premier medical institution is being run under political pressure, where punitive action is taken for not following unofficial instructions. He stated, “This government is sending a message that those who oppose corruption will be shown the door.”

The BJP has put forward four main demands: a fair investigation into the process of Dr Raj Kumar’s dismissal, a CBI inquiry into the financial dealings with Healthmap and Medall, an independent investigation into the delay in establishing the central laboratory of RIMS, and a public clarification from both the Chief Minister and the Governor.

In response, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti termed the BJP’s allegations as politically motivated. He asserted that the director was removed due to inefficiency and deliberate delays in departmental work. He said, “There was no caste-based bias. Officers are removed due to their performance, not their identity.”

Congress spokesperson accused the BJP of hypocrisy, citing past instances of corruption under BJP governments, including the JPSC scam and questionable practices by former health ministers. He stated that the current government is committed to eradicating corruption at its root and that its actions are being misrepresented by a party afraid of accountability.

Meanwhile, the health department, in an official release, stated that Dr Raj Kumar was removed due to consistent negligence, disregard for official instructions, and failure to expedite key departmental tasks. The health minister said that strict standards of responsibility are being enforced, and inaction will not be tolerated.

As the political blame game escalates, this episode has once again brought RIMS into the spotlight, raising profound questions about governance, transparency, and political accountability in Jharkhand’s health sector.