Relocation of Tiger marks conservation milestone in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has reaffirmed its commitment to wildlife conservation by successfully rescuing and relocating a male tiger from the Baloda Bazar Forest Division to the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve.

The male tiger had been roaming in the Baranwapara Forest Region of the Baloda Bazar Forest Division for the past eight months. This marked the first recorded presence of a tiger in the region in a decade, rekindling hope for the success of years of efforts to restore tiger populations in the area.

“To address the tiger’s movements and ensure its safe management, the Forest Department implemented a comprehensive range of methodologies aligned with NTCA’s tiger monitoring protocols. The operation leveraged modern technology, such as state-of-the-art thermal drones, to monitor the tiger’s movements effectively, particularly in dense forest areas or during nighttime operations. These drones provided a non-invasive and efficient way to ensure both the tiger’s safety and the gathering of critical data,” said Mayank Agrawal, Divisional Forest Officer of Baloda Bazar.

Elaborated further, he said, “Camera traps were strategically deployed at critical locations, such as tri-junctions and frequently used trails, to capture images of the tiger. These traps helped identify the tiger by capturing side-flank images, which were then matched against NTCA’s centralized database. In one instance, a camera trap captured a poacher accompanied by dogs in the tiger-occupied area. Acting swiftly, the Forest Department conducted rigorous profiling of individuals and their dogs in nearby villages. With the support of a dog squad and intelligence teams, the poacher was arrested within 24 hours. Wildlife articles were confiscated from his residence, showcasing our commitment to stringent anti-poaching measures.”

“GIS technology played a crucial role in tracking the tiger’s activities. Surveys of animal and human trails, riverbeds, and waterholes were conducted to collect evidence such as pug marks, scat, scrape marks, and signs of kills. This information was instrumental in mapping the tiger’s movement patterns. Scat analysis provided insights into its dietary habits, helping us understand its proximity to human settlements. Concurrently, awareness drives using audio-visual aids and educational programs were organised to inform local communities about tiger behavior and safety measures, reducing the risks of human-tiger conflict,” he added.

Agrawal also highlighted the inclusion of traditional conservation practices, stating, “Kunki elephant Raju, along with his mahout, was brought in as a preparedness measure to assist in the operation if needed. The field staff was directed to account for cattle depredation incidents, ensuring villagers were informed about livestock compensation schemes. These measures aimed to alleviate economic losses and foster cooperation in conservation efforts, ultimately preventing villagers from resorting to retaliatory actions such as poisoning the tiger.”

When the tiger was sighted in Kot village of Kasdol Tehsil within the Baloda Bazar Forest Division, venturing perilously close to human habitations and posing a potential threat, the Forest Department promptly initiated a rescue operation.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, with directions from PCCF & HoFF V. Sreenivasa Rao, PCCF (Wildlife) Sudhir Kumar Agrawal, and Satovisha Samajdar, IFS. A specialised rescue team comprising wildlife experts, veterinary officers, and frontline forest personnel was assembled. The team meticulously adhered to NTCA protocols, ensuring a precise and incident-free rescue operation.

Trained veterinarians carefully tranquilised the tiger using dart guns, prioritising its safety during capture. Once secure, the tiger was transported in a specially-designed cage to minimise stress and the risk of injury. Throughout the process, utmost care was taken to avoid inflicting any trauma on the animal.

The relocation operation culminated in the tiger’s release into the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve. Before the relocation, the tiger underwent a comprehensive health check to confirm its fitness for the move. Additionally, a radio collar was fitted to the tiger to enable continuous tracking in its new environment. This device has since provided real-time data on the tiger’s movements and behavior, allowing forest officials to monitor its adaptation and promptly address any challenges that may arise.

Speaking about his initial days in its new environment, Director of Guru Ghasi Das National Park Saurabh Singh said, “The tiger has spent approximately three days in its new habitat. Our team is carefully monitoring its acclimatisation, movements, behavior, and interactions with prey and other co-predators.”

Highlighting the significance of the relocation, PCCF & HoFF V. Sreenivasa Rao said, “This marks a significant milestone in safeguarding the region’s biodiversity, promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.”

The tiger’s relocation represents a crucial step in ensuring its safety while contributing to the conservation efforts within the region.