Protests to save Jaipur’s “Dol Ka Badh” enter 13th day

The dharna by right-wing and environmental activists to save “Dol Ka Badh,” a 100-acre urban forest grove in Jaipur, continued for the 13th consecutive day on Saturday.

The protesters, affiliated with various social groups and NGOs including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) have also been holding a relay hunger strike for the past nine days. Three activists observed a day-long fast today.

Protesters at the dharna site expressed disappointment over the ongoing deadlock regarding their demands to stop tree felling and construction activities in the forest grove, a spokesperson for the organizers said.

“We have made repeated efforts to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but have not succeeded so far,” the spokesperson stated.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other dignitaries have also written to the current Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, in support of the protesters’ demands.

“We had tried to seek the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari a couple of days ago; however, she advised us to approach Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore or the Chief Minister directly,” the spokesperson added.