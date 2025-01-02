Religious conversion triggering disputes in Chhattisgarh:Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his visit to Bastar on Thursday, linked rising communal tensions in the region to religious conversions. Referring to the recent burial dispute in Bodal village of Bastar district, he remarked, “Conflicts are arising in areas where conversions have taken place. These issues must be addressed to ensure peace and harmony.” His comments come after a violent clash in Bodal village on December 30, where a dispute over the burial of a Christian woman spiraled into physical violence, leaving eight individuals, including the village sarpanch, injured.

The violence began when a Christian family sought to bury a deceased relative on private land, triggering objections from members of the local Hindu community. The opponents argued that the family’s conversion to Christianity made the burial unacceptable within the village. Efforts to mediate by the sarpanch failed, and the confrontation turned violent, with sticks and other weapons used. Police intervened to restore order and have filed cases against several individuals. Investigations are underway to identify additional culprits. Meanwhile, the injured, including the sarpanch, are recovering at the district hospital.

The Chief Minister’s statements on conversions drew sharp criticism from the Opposition Congress. Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij accused the BJP of using the issue for political mileage. “Who is stopping the BJP from taking action? They control the state and Central governments. Instead of politicising the matter, they should address the root causes and resolve these disputes,” Baij said, urging for administrative measures to prevent further conflicts.

Seasoned journalist Rajat Vajpayee, highlighted the socio-economic underpinnings of religious conversions. “Conversions often stem from neglect and lack of basic services in tribal areas. The focus should be on providing education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to reduce such tensions,” he stated. He called for the government to act as a neutral mediator, fostering dialogue and trust between communities. “Peaceful coexistence is only possible when socio-economic disparities are addressed, and all communities feel secure,” he added.

This dispute in Bodal village of Bastar district mirrors growing communal tensions in the state. Popular spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri recently warned of the dangers posed by conversions. “While Maoist insurgency targets individuals, religious conversions threaten to disrupt entire communities. This requires immediate attention,” he stated during his recent visit to Kanker,southern Chhattisgarh.

The Bodal burial dispute and the broader issue of religious conversions in Chhattisgarh highlight the state’s complex socio-religious challenges. At the core is the denial of burial rights to Christians, particularly tribal converts, which has led to tensions with the local tribal population. With religious conversions now a focal point, the issue is expected to feature prominently in the upcoming local body elections. Chief Minister Sai’s remarks have added to the debate, and the state government’s proposed bill to regulate conversions may further intensify discussions. How the government addresses these sensitive concerns will likely shape the region’s socio-political landscape.

