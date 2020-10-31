The Allahabad High Court has said that the religious conversion, just for the purpose of marriage, is not acceptable. The court’s observation came referring to an earlier order as it refused to interfere in a petition by a couple, seeking protection three months after their marriage.

The woman who filed the petition is a Muslim by birth but had converted to Hinduism a month before her marriage to a Hindu man.

HC’s single-judge bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, on September 23, had dismissed the couple’s writ petition that sought a direction from the court that their relatives would not interfere in their married life by ‘adopting coercive measures’.

“The Court has perused the record in question and found that the first petitioner has converted her religion on 29.6.2020 and just after one month, they have solemnized their marriage on 31.7.2020, which clearly reveals to this Court that the said conversion has taken place only for the purpose of marriage,” the order said.