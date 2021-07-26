With one day to go for the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a special event narrating the stories of Operation VIJAY that was fought to flush out the Pakistani troops from the Indian positions along the Line of Control (LOC) was organized by the Army on Sunday at Lamochen near Dras where an account of the epic battles on Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and other prominent features was narrated with these very landmarks visible to the audience in front of their eyes.

Lt General MV Suchindra, GOC White Knight Corps, along with Kargil War Heroes Subedar Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav (PVC), including the gallantry award winners and Veer Naris (widows of martyred soldiers) and next of kin of Kargil War attended the event.

The narration took everyone down the memory lane showcasing the daring feat achieved by the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army.

President Ram Nath Kovind will, on Monday, pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil Conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras (Ladakh) on the 22nd Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.