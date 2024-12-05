Rein in your leaders: T’gana CM to KCR on Harish Rao’s arrest

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to rein in his leaders in the wake of the arrest of party leader T Harish Rao.

Former ministers Harish Rao and Jagadish Reddy were detained when they went to meet another BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. Telangana Police arrested Kaushik Reddy for obstructing the vehicle of the inspector at Banjara Hills police station and threatening him.

Speaking at a programme to launch a mobile app for allotment of Indiramma houses, the chief minister lashed out at K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR.

Taking a dig at KCR who skipped attending the Assembly sessions after his defeat, Reddy said he must fulfill his responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition and attend the Assembly to question the government and corner it.

He also accused the BRS of obstructing his government.

“The BRS leader should calm down his children when they are creating a nuisance. Don’t you have a responsibility to control them?… Appealing to the Opposition leader to think whether it is good to instigate the two leaders against the government like Maricha and Subahu in the Ramayana,” said the chief minister.

He cited the political leaders of Tamil Nadu who fight together on issues of the state. “Why is that spirit lacking in Telangana? People gave their mandate whether the Opposition liked it or not. Leaders must respect the people’s verdict,” he added.

Meanwhile, former finance minister T Harish Rao was arrested by police at the residence of BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy. Yesterday, police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy for obstructing the circle inspector at Banjara Hills police station when he had gone there to register a complaint over phone tapping.

According to police the BRS MLA had gone with a group of people and used a vehicle to stop the police officer’s car and prevented him from going out to attend emergency duty. Today when Harish Rao reached Kaushik Reddy’s residence he was escorted out by the policeman and got into an argument. BRS cadres protested outside Gachibowli police station after Harish Rao was brought there.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar alleged that Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested on an illegal case when he had gone to lodge a complaint against chief minister Revanth Reddy over phone tapping. Dasoju said, “Police repression is the final refuge of a failing ruler. Unfortunately, in Telangana Revanth Reddy has turned out to be a colossal failure. There’s no people’s governance in Telangana.”